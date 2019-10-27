New Delhi: Days after the Assam government took the decision that people having more than two children will not be eligible for government jobs, All India United Democratic Front chief Badruddin Ajmal on Sunday said Islam doesn’t believe in the concept of having only 2 children.

“Islam doesn’t believe in the concept of having only 2 children. No one can stop the people who’re bound to come to this world,” Badruddin Ajmal said.

Saying that the government is not giving a job in any way to all, Ajmal said there is no restriction regarding having children in his religion.

“There is no restriction among us. The government is not giving us jobs anyway and we even don’t expect jobs. I would say my people to give birth to as many children as they can and educate them. So they can develop job opportunities and provide jobs to even Hindus,” he added.

The Assam government has been facing criticism from various sections of people after the state cabinet earlier this month introduced that people having more than two children will not be eligible for government jobs. The new rule will come in place from January 1, 2021.

Saying that on side RRS recommends to have more than 8 children, he said on the other side the government restricts jobs for people with more than two children.

“On one side, the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat asks to produce 8-10 children and on other side, the government says that no jobs will be given to the people having more than two children. First, they should decide what they want. The BJP government runs at the instructions of Nagpur,” he added.

On October 22, senior Congress leader Harish Rawat termed the Assam government’s decision of not allowing government jobs for people having more than 2 children as ‘ruthless’ and ‘unconstitutional’. He said the move is a step against the fundamental right of an individual.

“This decision is unconstitutional. It is not the right decision and goes against the fundamental rights,” Rawat told ANI.

In September 2017, the Assam Assembly had passed the ‘Population and Women Empowerment Policy of Assam’, which laid down a few rules including restricting government jobs only to those with two kids.

A number of provisions of the new policy discourage people from having more than two children. In-service government employees are also expected to follow the two-children norm to serve as ‘role models for the society’. Persons, both male and female, who violate the legal age of marriage will not be eligible for any employment or employment generation schemes of the government.