New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rakhi sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh tied him rakhi today at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence and also gifted a handmade painting of his on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Speaking to the media after leaving the PM’s residence, Shaikh seemed elated and said, “I get the opportunity to tie rakhi to elder brother once every year, I’m happy. I pray that the next five years go so well for him that the whole world recognizes the positive decisions he made.”

Delhi: Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, PM Narendra Modi’s rakhi sister leaves from 7 Lok Kalyan Marg after tying rakhi to PM. She gifted him a painting made by her husband. #RakshaBandhan2019 pic.twitter.com/qsc2jzF6hn — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

On triple talaq ban, Qamar Mohsin Shaikh added, “There is no provision of instant triple talaq in the Quran and Islam. No other than him could have taken this step (formation of law). He has done a very good job in interests of Muslim women.”

Shaikh is a Pakistani national who came to India after her marriage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address to the nation also spoke of the importance of outlawing triple talaq. He had said, “If we can take steps against ‘Sati’ custom, female foeticide and dowry, then why not against instant triple talaq.”

He explained that his government’s move to abolish triple talaq was to help Muslim women get respect and equality and not for votes.

“(I have) known him since the time he was a Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) worker. There has been no difference in his behaviour. It is just that he has got busy so we get less time, apart from that everything else is same,” Qamar Mohsin Shaikh had said after tying a rakhi last year.

With ANI inputs