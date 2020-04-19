New Delhi: “Do you want chicken? Do you want to buy grapes? Do you want to buy bangles, chappals? You will get everything here. No one here is scared of coronavirus. This is Meerut,” a man says as he shoots a video of a crowded market in Meerut, where traffic is high and business is as usual. This is Shakur Nagar in Meerut, the man adds. Also Read - 20 Per Cent Deduction in Salaries, Pensions of Government Employees? Here's The Truth
At a time when nothing but absolute essential travels are allowed across the country, the photo of a bustling market sends everyone into a tizzy.
Watch
According to reports, an FIR has been lodged against the man in the video, which was shot a few days ago. Police sprung into action and emptied the area.