New Delhi: "Do you want chicken? Do you want to buy grapes? Do you want to buy bangles, chappals? You will get everything here. No one here is scared of coronavirus. This is Meerut," a man says as he shoots a video of a crowded market in Meerut, where traffic is high and business is as usual. This is Shakur Nagar in Meerut, the man adds.

At a time when nothing but absolute essential travels are allowed across the country, the photo of a bustling market sends everyone into a tizzy.

Watch

WTF. This video is reportedly from Shakoor Nagar, Meerut. pic.twitter.com/XnzwhAC9Se — Mayur Agarwal (@mayurjango) April 18, 2020

Shakur Nagar TikTok video: FIR against man in question -Kaasif -at Brahmpuri police station in #Meerut. RAF and police force deployed in Shakur Nagar after sealing borders of the area. Investigation was done by police on Kaasif’s bro’s open mobile shop a few days ago#Coronavirus https://t.co/jSlBSsR4hd — Ishita Bhatia (@IshitaBhatiaTOI) April 19, 2020

This is today’s video of Shakur Nagar Meerut , yesterday the lock-down of the Muslim-dominated area was blown up, today the situation is under control and appropriate action has been taken.

Thanks to @meerutpolice pic.twitter.com/aDO3IYNl4y — Shiva Singhal (@ShivaSinghalBJP) April 19, 2020

According to reports, an FIR has been lodged against the man in the video, which was shot a few days ago. Police sprung into action and emptied the area.