New Delhi: With two days left for Punjab Assembly Polls 2022, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has once again landed in trouble, this time for its alleged connection with proscribed terror outfit Sikhs For Justice. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday acceded Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab government's request to probe the alleged link between Sikhs For Justice and AAP.

In a letter to Channi, written as a response to a communique from Punjab CM, Shah said "any political party seeking help from a terrorist outfit during elections is against the sovereignty and integrity of the nation."

"Such elements are acting in tandem with enemies of the nation. It is reprehensible that for seeking power some people can go to the extent of seeking help of separatists and can go the extent of breaking Punjab and the country," said Shah.

HM Amit Shah in a letter to Punjab CM assures him that GoI has taken the matter seriously and that he'll personally ensure that the matter is looked into in detail Punjab CM had written to HM alleging that banned org 'Sikhs for Justice' is in touch with Aam Aadmi Party. pic.twitter.com/1SQwU7KUSd — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2022

The home minister further assured Punjab CM of thorough investigation into the alleged connection between AAP and SFJ, and said, “I assure you that I will not allow anyone to play with the sovereignty and integrity of the country. Government of India has taken it very seriously and I am myself looking after the issue.”

Channi’s letter to Shah

Shah wrote the letter in response Channi’s earlier letter seeking a probe into possible connection of AAP with Sikhs for Justice.

On Friday, a letter claiming to be from Khalistani terrorist organization Sikhs For Justice went viral social media in which the organization has extended its support for AAP’s chief Ministrial candidate Bhagwant Mann. In the letter, allegedly signed by SJF founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu urged people to vote for AAP in the assembly elections so that they can once again “hope to fulfill their target (to form Khalistan).”

The letter, published in Punjabi, also claimed SFJ had supported AAP in previous assembly elections.

SFJ Claims Letter Is Fake

However, after the letter went viral on social media platforms Pannu in a purported video called the letter fake, and said SFJ’s only goal is Punjab’s separation from India and they do not believe in any political party.

“The letter being circulated in the name of SFJ is fake. It is circulated by Bhagwant Mann and AAP. SFJ does not believe in the Indian Constitution or any political party. SFJ’s only goal is separating Punjab from India and for that, we will do referendum voting soon. Stay away from liar AAP. I am warning Mann and Kejriwal, anyone who comes from Delhi, be it Indira, Modi or Kejriwal, they will be opposed. I urge everyone to raise the Khalistan flag from every booth on election day,” Pannu could be heard saying in the video.

However, despite SJF’s clarification, Aam Aadmi Party came under attack by from all fronts, including Congress and BJP over its alleged links with the separatist group.

In a statement on February 16, Former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas also leveled allegations of links between separatist elements and AAP. Vishwas had reportedly alleged that Delhi CM and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal had once told him that he would either become Punjab Chief Minister or first Prime Minister of free Khalistan.