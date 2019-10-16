New Delhi: After the Uttar Pradesh Government communicated its decision to terminate the services of over 25,000 home guards, Home Guards Minister Chetan Chauhan assured that no one will lose their jobs as no formal decision has been taken in the matter.

“We have not received any official letter from the home department. I assure that no one will be removed from their jobs. No formal decision has been taken,” said Chetan Chauhan on Tuesday as quoted by news agency ANI. This clarification was issued after the Yogi Adityanath-led state government on Tuesday had terminated their services citing a financial crunch.

It must be noted that the Supreme Court had pressurised the Uttar Pradesh government to pay the home guards in par with the police constables. Earlier, the state home guards were receiving a daily allowance of around Rs 500 which was later increased to Rs 672 upon the order of the Supreme court, stated a report. Since payment of the extra allowance proved burdensome to the state government, they finally took the harsh decision of dismissing the employees.