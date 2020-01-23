New Delhi: A 10 per cent reservation for West UP students in Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia University will cure all problems, Union minister for animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries Sanjeev Balyan has said.

“Give West UP a 10 per cent reservation in JNU and Jamia and we will treat everyone. They can forget about studying there. No one will dare to chant slogans against the country then,” he said.

Both JNU and Jamia witnessed severe protests in the wake of the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. On December 15, violence broke out in Jamia when students protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act clashed with Delhi Police. JNU violence was, however, on university issues but it took a significant turn since the protests garnered support in various circles. On January 5, more than 50 masked intruders with armed rods entered the campus and attacked students and destroyed University property. The JNU Students Union has alleged the role of BJP’s student wing ABVP in the violence, while the ABVP alleges the role of the Union president and SFI leader Aishe Ghosh in instigating violence first.

More than 39 students and professors were injured in the violence.