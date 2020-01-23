Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday met and assured 200 Muslim community leaders that “no one would have to leave the country” amid the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by the Centre.

The meeting took place at Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve’s office. He told those assembled that they had a right to protest, but they should ensure the law is not broken, a report by The Indian Express said.

Further, the Muslim leaders also submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, demanding a resolution against the CAA be passed in the state legislature.

“…we request your goodself to kindly pass a resolution denouncing the draconian and unconstitutional Acts passed by the BJP government, which has been opposed in an unprecedented manner in not only India but throughout the world. The Kerala and Punjab government have already taken the lead in this and hopefully other states shall follow soon,” the leading newspaper quoted from the memorandum.

Earlier, Kerala and Punjab had passed the resolution against the contentious act in their respective state assemblies.

Notably, scores of people from all walks of life protested against the contentious Act, demanding CAA be revoked- on the concern that it makes religion a criterion for granting citizenship, which in turns, violates the spirit of the Indian Constitution. The protests, though have simmered down, are still continuing across India.

As per the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, following religious persecution there will get Indian citizenship.