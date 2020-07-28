New Delhi: ‘No order regarding restoration of 4G Telecom services has been issued as of now’, said Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday. The development comes a day after J&K Congress president GA Mir batted strongly for the restoration of 4G internet and treating permanent resident certificates as domicile documents. Also Read - Article 370: Will Not Contest Assembly Elections Till J&K Remains UT, Vows Omar Abdullah

"The government should review its decision with regard to 4G (internet) and restore it immediately so that all urgent and essential documentary activities can be done online to minimise physical contacts to check the spread of the disease", Mir said after a party meeting.

He asserted that since the government has now admitted the feasibility of restoring 4G services, there is no justification for delaying its restoration.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) , earlier this month, had informed the Supreme Court that the special committee constituted to look into the issue of restoring 4G internet in Jammu and Kashmir decided against resuming the services.

In response to contempt petition against the Jammu and Kashmir administration, the MHA said: “Based on a considered and wide-ranging assesment of the prevailing situation in this sensitive region, the committee arrived at a decison that no further relaxation of restrictions on internet services, including 4G services, could be carried out at present.”

The MHA had stated that the next review by the special panel will be carried out after two months.

Notably, high speed internet is suspended across the valley, ever since the Centre abrogated Article 370 (that granted special status to J&K) and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.