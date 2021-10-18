Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police has clarified that it has not issued any advisory regarding migrant labourers in the Valley. Last night, in the wake of a string of killings of civilians, especially of those from outside the state, it was reported that Jammu and Kashmir Police have issued an emergency advisory asking all district police chiefs in the Valley to immediately shift all non-local labourers to the nearest camp of security forces.Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: Two Non-Local Labourers Killed as Terrorists Open Fire in Kulgam

Later, Kashmir Zone police clarified that the advisory was fake. “Order asking district police authorities to relocate non-local labourers to Police/Army camps is fake: Inspector General of Police, Kashmir”, tweeted Kashmir Zone Police. Also Read - Jammu-Kashmir Separatist Leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani's Grandson Sacked From Govt Service. Here's Why

Order asking district police authorities to relocate non-local labourers to Police/Army camps is fake: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice pic.twitter.com/QY2dGV5KFI — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 17, 2021

Notably, there have been series of killings of civilians in Kashmir since October 6. Terrorists killed reputed pharmacy owner, ML Bindroo, a non-local street vendor and a taxi driver on October 6. Two days after this, terrorists killed school principal, Supinder Kour and teacher, Deepak Sharma in Eidgah area of Srinagar city.

On Saturday, another non-local street vendor and a non-local carpenter were killed by the terrorists. On Sunday, terrorists killed two non-local labourers and critically injured a third. The deceased were identified as Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev, while Chun Chun Reshi Dev has been injured. All were residents of Bihar.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called up Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and expressed concern over the recent killings of people from the eastern state in terrorist strikes. Kumar spoke to Sinha over telephone upon learning about the death of Raja Rishidev and Yogendra Rishidev in Anantnag, which came a day after Arvind Kumar Sah was gunned down in Srinagar.

The chief minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of all the three deceased, and issued instructions to the departments of labour and social welfare to ensure that benefits under relevant schemes reach the bereaved families.