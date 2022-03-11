New Delhi: India on Saturday hoped that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine would lead to cessation of hostilities and said there is “no other alternative except path of diplomacy and dialogue”. “We sincerely hope ongoing direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine would lead to cessation of hostilities. There’s no other alternative except path of diplomacy and dialogue. The dire humanitarian situation needs immediate and urgent attention,” TS Tirumurti, India’s Permanent Representative to United Nations, said at a UNSC briefing.Also Read - Volunteers From Syria To Fight For Russia In Ukraine: Kremlin

“It is important to ensure full and effective implementation of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) in letter and spirit,” Tirumurti said.

“We also believe that any matters relating to obligations under the BTWC should be addressed as per the provisions of the Convention, and through consultation and cooperation between the parties concerned,” Tirumurti said. “We once again call upon member states to adhere to the principles of the UN Charter and international law and respect the sovereignty and integrity of states,” he said.

On Wednesday, the Biden administration publicly warned that Russia might seek to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine as the White House rejected Russian claims of illegal chemical weapons development in the country it has invaded. This comes after Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova — without evidence — accused Ukraine of running chemical and biological weapons labs with US support. White House press secretary Jen Psaki called Russia’s claim “preposterous” and said it could be part of an attempt by Russia to lay the groundwork for its own use of such weapons of mass destruction against Ukraine.

“This is all an obvious ploy by Russia to try to justify its further premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine,” Psaki said. “Now that Russia has made these false claims, and China has seemingly endorsed this propaganda, we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them.”

(With inputs from AP)