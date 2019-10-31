New Delhi: Yet again Delhiites woke up to a smoggy morning on Thursday, three days after Diwali. According to the Air Quality Index data, major pollutants Pm 2.5 was recorded at 500, which is severe and PM 10 at 343 which is very poor in Lodhi Road area.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also said that the government may consider shutting the schools if the situation worsens.

“Outdoor activities and exposure in the polluted atmosphere could have long term detrimental effects on the health of children. All heads of government, as well as private schools, are directed to ensure no outdoor activities are organised in schools till severe pollution condition persists,” the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a letter to schools.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday that the Delhi government will start distributing masks among school students from Friday.

“Fifty lakh N95 masks would be given to students in both government and private schools in Delhi. A kit of a mask having two pieces of N95, one of the good quality masks for tackling smog, will be given to students. Masks will be distributed for one week,” he said.

Saying that his government will take all possible measure to contain the pollution in the national capital, Kejriwal urged the governments in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to ask their farmers to stop stubble burning which leads to air pollution in Delhi.

The Delhi CM also appreciated the people of Delhi for not burning firecrackers in the capital on Diwali. “I am really happy that people in Delhi burnt fewer crackers this Diwali. This time, the air pollution has been lowest in the past five years,” Kejriwal said.

According to reports, there is no respite in sight from the situation before Friday. Owing to Cyclone Kyarr, the skies remained cloudy. After Kyarr, another storm ‘Maha’ brews over the Arabian Sea. The north-westerly wind direction which is bringing pollution from stubble burning from the neighbouring districts to Delhi will not change immediately.