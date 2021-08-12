New Delhi: The Monsoon session of the Parliament was concluded on Wednesday in an abrupt note when the Opposition members allegedly created ruckus in Rajya Sabha over various issues. While Opposition members claimed that the outsiders were brought inside the Parliament, the ruling dispensation refuted the allegations.Also Read - Spent a Sleepless Night: Venkaiah Naidu Breaks Down in Rajya Sabha Over Ruckus by Oppn in House

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said no outsider was brought in when a scuffle broke out in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. "Wrong information being shared that outsiders who aren't part of Parliamentary security were brought in," he said and accused the Opposition of staging a 'drama'.

On the other hand, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the Opposition should seek forgiveness from the country and not shred crocodile tears.

“People wait for their issues to be raised in Parliament. Whereas anarchy remained the Opposition’s agenda. They didn’t care about people, taxpayers’ money. What happened was condemnable. Instead of shedding crocodile tears, they must apologise to nation,” Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

In the meantime, Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said that the Opposition was responsible for the deadlock in Parliament.

“It is most unfortunate that from the first day of all-party meeting indications were there that we won’t allow the House to run. It was made amply clear by TMC and Congress this session is meant for washout. In spite of that, our senior leaders and I had a talk with them several times. We requested them to allow for the introduction of newly sworn-in ministers even that wasn’t allowed,” he added.