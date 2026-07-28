‘No paper leak in Punjab’: Punjab CM Mann makes big claim amid questions by opposition

Hitting back at opposition allegations, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declared that not a single paper has leaked under his government's tenure, dismissing recent cheating attempts as swift police success.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/no-paper-leak-in-punjab-punjab-cm-mann-makes-big-claim-amid-questions-by-opposition-8486826/ Copy

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann- File image

New Delhi: As political fallout over paper leak controversies continues across the country, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addressed the issue during a visit to the national capital. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday following a meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the Parliament complex, Mann defended his administration’s record and launched an attack on the opposition. His visit to Parliament House also included interactions with key opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

Bhagwant Mann rejects paper leak allegations

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann firmly claimed that there has been no paper leak under his government, accusing the BJP of making false allegations to defame Punjabis for its own political gains. Addressing the media, Mann warned that maligning the people of Punjab for political advantage would cost the BJP dearly, and he urged the party to stop these tactics and fight its political battle directly with him instead.

The BJP, the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal have alleged paper leaks in Punjab’s medical examination and are demanding the resignation of the education minister in the state. Punjab goes to polls early next year.

Mann hit out at the BJP, the Congress and SAD for allegedly trying to tarnish the reputation of Punjab and its hardworking youth through false paper leak allegations.

The chief minister said his government has provided 69,000 government jobs solely on the basis of merit and without any recommendations and paper leaks.

“The beauty of democracy is that people should continue to meet and interact with each other. Differences in ideology are natural in politics and they will always exist,” Mann said.

Also read: ‘Will respond with a massive peaceful protest soon’: CJP issues warning to govt over cases on student protestors

Referring to the opposition’s allegations over paper leaks, the Punjab CM said, “Our government has completed four-and-a-half years in office, but not a single examination paper has leaked in Punjab during this period.”

“A few days ago, we did detect a case of cheating during a pharmacy examination. The exam started at 11 am, and by 11:15 am we had found that a candidate was using a Bluetooth-enabled pen to scan the question paper and receive answers through an earpiece from people sitting outside. The Punjab Police acted immediately, arrested 10

(With inputs from agencies)