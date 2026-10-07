‘No party sought appointment till 4 PM’: ECI responds to INDIA Bloc protest, calls meeting proposal ‘unusual’

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among Opposition leaders detained after their march towards the ECI was stopped. While the INDIA bloc says hundreds of MPs wanted answers from the poll panel over the SIR exercise, the ECI says no formal meeting request was made before 4 pm.

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Rahul Gandhi being detained by police personnel after over eight-hour sit-in inside Akashvani Bhawan premises for not being allowed to march towards the Election Commission's office (PTI)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday said no political party had requested a meeting with the poll panel before 4 pm, even as Opposition leaders led by Rahul Gandhi marched towards the Election Commission to protest against the poll body and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The ECI issued the clarification after Delhi Police informed it that a group of around 240 MPs, led by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, wanted to meet the Election Commissioners and submit a memorandum at the Parliament House Annexe.

ECI says no meeting request was made before 4 PM

The poll panel said it came to know about the Opposition MPs’ request through Delhi Police at around 4 pm. According to the ECI, no political party or its authorised representative had approached the Commission to seek an appointment before that time.

The Commission said it had only learnt through media reports that some MPs wanted to meet the poll panel during the Opposition’s march towards its office. The ECI said the request was different from the usual process followed for meetings with political parties.

“Earlier today, during the march of certain political parties towards the Election Commission, it was learnt through the media that some Members of Parliament wished to meet the Commission along with their delegation. With regard to today’s developments, it is clarifiedthat, till 4.00 PM today, no political party, through its representatives, had sought an appointment for a meeting with the Election Commission,” the ECI stated.

Why ECI called the request unusual

The Election Commission said it has a set procedure for meetings with political parties. The procedure was introduced in 2025 and communicated to all political parties. Under this system, a party or a group of parties seeking a meeting has to approach the Commission through an authorised representative and request an appointment. The date and time are then decided mutually by the political party and the Election Commission.

The ECI said that after receiving information from Delhi Police, it was told that around 240 MPs wanted to meet the poll panel at the Parliament House Annexe.

The Commission said the proposed venue was not in line with its normal protocol. According to the ECI, meetings with political parties are held at the Election Commission’s office.

ECI Offered To Receive The Memorandum

The poll panel said it still tried to find a way to receive the Opposition’s memorandum. The Commission proposed sending its senior-most officer on duty to the Parliament House Annexe to collect the memorandum from the MPs.

The ECI described this as an unusual and unprecedented step. However, it said the offer was turned down by the MPs.

“The Election Commission considered this request as unusual and therefore could not be accepted, as, in accordance with ECI protocol, such meetings are held only on the premises of the Election Commission of India,” ECI added.The Commission said it had offered to send its senior-most officer on duty to the proposed venue to receive the memorandum, describing the offer as an “unprecedented step”.

ECI says parties can seek meetings anytime

The Election Commission said political parties are free to request meetings with it whenever they want. It added that once a request is made, the Commission decides a suitable date and time based on its schedule.

The poll panel also stressed that it respects Parliament, democratic institutions and established procedures.

The clarification came as INDIA bloc leaders stepped up their protest against the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with Rahul Gandhi leading the march towards Nirvachan Sadan.

“ECI proposed that its senior-most officer on duty could be sent to the meeting venue to receive the memorandum of the Hon’ble MPs, which in itself would have been an unprecedented step. However, this offer was also declined by the Hon’ble MPs. ECI respects the parliamentary and democratic processes of the country, as well as its own protocols and conventions, which are of utmost importance. Any political party may, at any time, request for a meeting with the Election Commission; and the Commission, keeping in view the suitability of time, schedules a date and time for the meeting. This is a regular practice,” the statement read.

Opposition leaders atage sit-in

INDIA bloc leaders on Tuesday staged a sit-in protest at Akashvani Bhawan after several Opposition leaders were stopped by police while marching towards Nirvachan Sadan, the headquarters of the ECI.

Later, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several other party leaders were detained by Delhi Police during the protest.

The demonstration is part of the Opposition’s wider “Save Democracy” campaign against the Election Commission.

As part of the campaign, INDIA bloc leaders have been organising protests and other public programmes to raise their concerns over the poll panel’s functioning, particularly the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Rahul Gandhi says opposition MPs wanted to meet ECI

Rahul Gandhi claimed that around 300 Opposition MPs wanted to meet the Election Commissioners and raise their concerns directly.

Speaking during the protest, Gandhi said the MPs were stopped and removed from the area, after which he joined the protest at the spot.

He said the Opposition MPs from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha only wanted an opportunity to meet Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and other Election Commissioners and put their questions before them.

Gandhi also questioned why the Election Commission was not willing to meet the Opposition leaders. He said the MPs represented crores of voters and wanted answers to their questions.