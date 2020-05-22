New Delhi: In major relief for commuters between Noida and New Delhi, the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police on Friday clarified that people travelling from Noida and Greater Noida with a confirmed flight or train ticket will not need an additional ‘Pass’ for travelling to Delhi. Also Read - Lockdown 4.0: Visa Restrictions Relaxed, These Indians Stranded Abroad Can Now Fly Back Home

The centre has already allowed inter-state movement as well as domestic flights and trains across the country. However, for people commuting from Delhi to Noida, Greater Noida or vice-versa, they needed to get an ‘e-pass’ – that is, apart from essential service providers and special pass holders. Also Read - Domestic Flights From Monday: How Expensive Will it be? Here's What Aviation Ministry Explained

With the latest clarification from the police, travellers struggling to get to the airport or railway station because they had to cross the state border, can now easily show their confirmed train or flight tickets and cross the toll without being stopped. Also Read - UP Jail Inmates Manufacture Around 11.49 Lakh Face Masks, Provide 8 Lakh of Them to Government And Non-Governmental Organisations