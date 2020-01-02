New Delhi: A Haryana girl complained that she and her sister were denied passports by the authorities concerned and the reason cited by them is that they look like Nepalese. The officials have even given it in writing.

“When we went to the passport office at Chandigarh, they saw our faces and wrote that we are Nepali. They ask us to prove our nationality,” one of the sisters said to ANI. “We took the matter to the Minister Anil Vij only after which the process of making our passport started,” she added.

“One person named Bhagat Bahadur went with his daughters Santosh and Henna to the passport office Chandigarh for the passport. There they have denied passport and wrote ‘applicant seems to be Nepali’ on their documents,” said Ashok Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Ambala.

The DC said that the two sisters will receive their passports very soon. “I have taken cognizance of this as soon as it came to my notice and after my intervention both the sisters were called by the Passport office,” he added.

An inquiry will be conducted into the incident and appropriate action will be taken.

