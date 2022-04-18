New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police lodged a case against Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal Delhi Prant, Mukharjee Nagar Jila, Jhandewala for carrying out a procession without any permission in the national capital’s Jahangirpuri area. Clashes had broken out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city’s Jahangirpuri area on Saturday in which nine policemen and a civilian were injured.Also Read - Breaking News LIVE | 23 Arrested in Jahangirpuri Violence So Far: Delhi Police commissioner Briefs Media

"A case vide FIR no 441/22 dated 17/04/22 u/s 188 IPC has been registered against organisers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal Delhi Prant, Mukharjee Nagar Jila, Jhandewala for carrying out a procession without any permission and one accused person namely Prem Sharma, Jila Sewa Pramukh, Vishwa Hindu Parishad has been arrested," said Delhi Police.

Earlier today, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana informed 23 people from both the communities have been arrested so far in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence, and refuted claims that attempts were made to hoist saffron flags at a mosque during the Hanuman Jayanti procession.

During a media briefing, Asthana asserted that those involved in the violent clashes will not be spared irrespective of class, creed or religion. “No, there was no attempt to hoist any saffron flag at the mosque during the procession,” Asthana said when asked if the clashes broke out after attempts were made by some to hoist the flag.

Several politicians and social media users had alleged that some people tried to hoist a flag on a local mosque in Jahangirpuri which led to stone-pelting and violence.

The investigation into the Saturday clashes has been handed over to the Crime Branch and 14 teams have been formed to take it forward, Asthana said, adding that four forensics teams also visited the spot to gather evidence.

Noting that some people were trying to spread rumours on social media to keep the situation tense, the Delhi Police chief appealed to people to ignore them. Those trying to disrupt the atmosphere through social media will also not be spared, he said.

“We are analysing the social media and if required those spreading false news, misinformation or tweeting any rumour with an intention to disturb the environment will not be spared and legal action will be taken against them,” he said.

The probe will cover all angles through the analysis of CCTV footage and digital inputs, he said.

Recalling the incident on Saturday, Asthana said around 4.15 pm, a procession had started on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

The routes taken were traditional and around 6:15 pm, those in front of the procession moved ahead. However, those who were following them stopped after getting into a heated argument following which stones were pelted, Asthan said.

He also informed that three firearms and five swords have also been seized from the accused so far.

Elaborating on the probe, he said, digital evidence and its thorough analysis are being done based on the footage of CCTV cameras. Based on that, more people have been identified and legal action will be taken against them after their interrogation, he said.

“Social media, video footage, digital evidence received will be investigated from all the angles,” he said, assuring that no one who is directly or indirectly involved in the incident will not be spared.

Intelligence Fusion of Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police’s Special Cell has been given the responsibility to identify those involved in the case by doing a thorough and detailed analysis of digital evidence after collecting necessary evidence and accordingly legal action will be taken against them, he said.