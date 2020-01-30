New Delhi: Hours after creating havoc and subsequently injuring a protesting student in Jamia area, the shooter’s social media account was taken down by social media platform Facebook on Thursday night.

The development comes after the attacker went live on Facebook just some moments before he opened fire during an anti-CAA protest, injuring a Jamia Milia Islamia Student named Shadab Farooq.

Soon after his Facebook live went viral, the social media platform took down his profile, saying there is no place for violence.

“There is no place on Facebook for those who commit this kind of violence. We have removed the gunman’s Facebook account and are removing any content that praises, supports or represents the gunman or the shooting as soon as we identify it,” the social media giant said in a astatement.

Prior to the shooting incident, the attacker earlier had written several posts that he would end the protest at Shaheen Bagh by January 31.

Unhappy with the Centre’s contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, old women and locals of Shaheen Bagh area have been protesting against it for more than a month now.

The attacker had earlier also declared that his action was an act of revenge for the death of Chandan, a boy who was killed in violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj.

“Chandan bhai, ye badla aapke liye hai (this revenge is for you),” he had posted just a few hours before the incident.

On Republic Day this year, Gopal Sharma wrote: “Hindi hai hum, Hindu hain hum. Yeh Hindustan hamara hai.” His Facebook account which has over 3,600 friends, became inaccessible soon after Thursday’s shooting.