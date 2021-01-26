Farmers Tractor Rally Latest Updates: Hours after the violent tractor rally in the national capital, leader of the Punjab unit of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarwan Singh Pandher on Tuesday said that farmers have no plans to stage any dharnas anywhere in Delhi. He also added that the farmers are now expected to return to protest sites along the borders. Also Read - Day After Farmers Rally Violence, Red Fort to Remain Shut For Visitors Till Jan 31

Earlier in the day, a large number of farmers who had entered the national capital to take part in the tractor parade, are now heading back to the Singhu Border on the outskirts of Delhi where they have been camping for the past two months. These farmers are returning from the Red Fort area, Civil Lines, Majnu Ka Tila and Buradi flyover. Also Read - Tractor Rally Violence: 2 Farmer Unions Withdraw Support From Protest, Delhi Police Says Culprits Will Not be Spared | Key Points

To bring the situation under control, the police resorted to firing teargas shells and used lathicharge to disperse the protestors. During the violent protests, the farmers clashed with the police at several locations in New Delhi and also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags on its ramparts. Also Read - IMF's Gita Gopinath Says India's Farm Laws Have Potential to Increase Farmers' Income

Moreover, chaotic scenes were also witnessed at ITO in central Delhi, where hundreds of protesters could be seen chasing police personnel with sticks and ramming their tractors into the buses parked by police.

Dissociating itself from the violence, Rakesh Tikait of the Bhartiya Kisan Union said, “We know the people who are trying to create disturbance. They have been identified. There are people from political parties who are trying to malign the agitation.”

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha also alleged that some “anti-social” elements infiltrated their “peaceful” protest on Republic Day. The Morcha said it condemns and regrets the violence that took place in the national capital.

The Delhi Police had given permission to farmers protesting the three farm laws to hold their tractor parade on selected routes only after the official Republic Day parade on the Rajpath concludes.