New Delhi: The Central government on Thursday made it clear that there is no such proposal under consideration to increase man-hour work from eight to 12 hours for its establishments. This was announced by Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh. He said this in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

"No such proposal is under consideration of the government," he said, responding to a query "whether government is in the process of increasing the man-hour work from 8 hours to 12 hours a day in all government establishments".

