New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday, replying to the query on the privatisation of Indian railways, said that there was neither a plan to privatize the entire network nor the premium trains such as Rajdhani or Shatabdi express.

Amidst speculation that there was a proposal to rope in private operators, Goyal told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply said, “no plan has been made.”

A 100 day-plan has been prepared by the railway ministry which lays down the vision for the national transporter for the next three months.

“Whether it is a fact that Government is planning for the privatisation of trains like Rajdhani and Shatabdi; In what manner Government would control the whimsicality of the private operators and travel fare after the privatisation of Railways,” asked Samajwadi Party MP Surendra Nath Nagar.

In the reply, Goyal said, “No plan has been made for the privatisation of Rajdhani/Shatabdi trains. There is no plan for privatization of Railways.”

On Wednesday, the Indian Railways’ largest workers’ union warned the ministry of an unrest brewing among the national transporter’s workforce as the 100-day plan envisages corporatisation of its seven production units and associated workshops under one entity called the Indian Railway Rolling Stock Company.

Last year, the global railway and transport unions had cautioned the government against partial or complete privatisation of the Indian Railways, adding that it could be “damaging” for the country.

