‘No point talking about big schemes if…’: Priyanka Gandhi reacts to Bihar’s Jamui molestation case

Jamui police on Tuesday arrested Nandan Yadav, who has been identified as the main accused in the case. Police said Yadav was injured in the leg during an encounter and was later taken to a hospital for treatment.

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'No point talking about big schemes if...': Priyanka Gandhi reacts to Bihar's Jamui molestation case (Image: ANI/File)

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has condemned the alleged molestation of a minor girl in Bihar’s Jamui district and said the Centre and state governments must take stronger steps to make women feel safe. Speaking to reporters in Wayanad on Tuesday, Priyanka Gandhi said crimes against women were increasing and that women were facing growing safety concerns. She said there was little meaning in discussing large government schemes if women could not feel safe while travelling or walking on the streets. She also called on governments at both the state and central levels to work out measures to improve women’s safety.

“It’s horrible, and crimes against women are increasing. Crimes against women are just increasing. It’s become unsafe for women. It was always unsafe; it has just become more and more increasingly violent towards women.”

“I think there’s no point talking about big schemes and programmes if we can’t even ensure the safety of women on our streets. So it’s really something that all of us need to think about. Wherever there are state governments, and especially the central government, they need to think about how they are going to ensure that women feel safe,” she added.

What happened in Jamui?

Priyanka Gandhi’s comments came after an incident in Jamui triggered widespread concern across Bihar.

According to the FIR, a minor girl was allegedly stopped and harassed by a group of youths in the Madwa Pahar area late Saturday evening. A male student who was with her was also allegedly attacked.

The incident came to light after a video showing the alleged incident was circulated on social media on Sunday. Following this, the district administration contacted the girl’s family and a police case was registered.

Prime suspect arrested after police encounter

Jamui police on Tuesday arrested Nandan Yadav, who has been identified as the main accused in the case. Police said Yadav was injured in the leg during an encounter and was later taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators reportedly identified him with the help of the video that had circulated online. According to police, Yadav was the person seen wearing a red gamchha in the footage.

Police have also arrested Ramashish Chaudhary, who is accused of sharing the video on social media. With these arrests, five people have so far been taken into custody in connection with the case. Three of them are juveniles.

The police investigation is continuing to establish the role of each accused.

120 social media profiles under police action

Police have also registered FIRs against operators of 120 social media profiles in connection with the online circulation of the incident. Officials said action has been initiated against people allegedly involved in sharing the video or posting information that could reveal the identity of the minor.

The police have also been examining the online spread of the video as part of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies)