New Delhi: A day after the Congress started its three-day tractor rally to support farmer protests against the Centre’s recently-passed farm laws, Haryana government has opposed the party’s intentions as it was disturbing the atmosphere of the region. Also Read - Hathras Case: FIR Filed Against Over 500 Congress Workers For Violating Section144 at Delhi-Noida Border

“I have no problem but law and order shouldn’t be disrupted. If he will come with a procession from Punjab, that will not be allowed. He can rally with the people here,” said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on reports that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Haryana to meet farmers. Also Read - Hathras Row: Noida Police Tenders Apology For Manhandling Priyanka Gandhi, Orders Probe

Gandhi, who is holding tractor rallies in Punjab and Haryana as a part of the party’s ’Kheti Bachao Yatra’, is set to reach Pehowa town in Kurukshetra district of Haryana with his supporters on Tuesday and address a gathering. He will also address public gatherings in Karnal, party sources said. Also Read - Amid Hathras Outrage, Four Men Gangrape And Brutally Thrash Woman in Gurugram's DLF

“If he wants to come alone or with just a few people, there is no problem. He can come 100 times, we have no objection. But if he comes with a big crowd from Punjab to disturb Haryana’s atmosphere, then we will not permit. We are not going to allow that,” State Home Minister Anil Vij told PTI earlier.

Earlier on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi joined the wave of protests against the farm laws and promised to revoke the contentious ordinances “the day Congress party comes into power.”

“What was the need to implement these laws amid COVID-19? What was the haste? If you had to implement it you should’ve discussed it in Lok Sabha-Rajya Sabha. The PM says laws are being framed for farmers. If it’s the case, why didn’t you discuss openly in the House,” he questioned during his rally in Moga, Punjab.

However, the BJP-led central government said that the ‘reality’ of the situation is that laws are created to help farmers by eradicating middlemen and that the Congress has been brainwashing them for their own vested interest.