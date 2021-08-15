New Delhi: Coming down heavily on the functioning of parliament, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Sunday called the current situation a ‘sorry state of affairs’ as the absence of ‘quality’ debate left many aspects of laws unclear and increases the burden on courts’. “If you see debates which used to take place in Houses in those days, they used to be very wise, constructive. Now, sorry state of affairs. There’s no clarity in-laws. It’s creating a lot of litigation and loss to govt as well as inconvenience to public. This is what happens if intellectuals & professionals like lawyers aren’t there in Houses,” said Ramana, comparing the situation with earlier times when both Houses were “full of lawyers”. Notably, Ramana was speaking at the 75th Independence Day function organized by the Supreme Court Bar Association in the lawns of the top court.Also Read - Will Treasure CJI's Response to My Letter & Frame It, Says Kerala Schoolgirl

If you see the debates which used to take place in Houses in those days, they used to be very wise, constructive&they used to debate any legislation they were making…Now, sorry state of affairs. We see the legislations-lot of gaps, lot of ambiguity in making laws: CJI NV Ramana pic.twitter.com/Ite2wtrTEk — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2021

Also Read - Justice NV Ramana Sworn In As 48th Chief Justice of India

Speaking to the bar members, Ramana said,”Most of the members of first Lok sabha and Rajya Sabha were all lawyers and members from the legal fraternity. Unfortunately, we know what is happening now in the Parliament with respect to debates on laws.” Also Read - Chief Justice of India SA Bobde Recommends Justice NV Ramana As His Successor

He asserted there used to be debates in Parliament on various constitutional amendments and how they will affect the people. “Long ago, I have seen a debate during the introduction of the Industrial Disputes Act and a member from Tamil Nadu used to discuss the law so elaborately as to how the law will affect the working class. It used to reduce the burden on the courts, as when the courts interpreted the law, we all knew the intent of the legislature,” the Chief Justice said.

His remarks come as the Monsoon session of parliament ended abruptly following days of relentless protest by the Opposition over the Pegasus snooping row, farm laws, price rise and other issues.