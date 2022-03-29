Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Tuesday said that there is no proposal before it to take over the Madrasas, where minority Muslim students study.Also Read - 'Tipu Sultan Won't be Called 'Tiger of Mysore'? Karnataka Textbooks to Get 'Less Glorified' Version of 18th-century Ruler

This was clarified by state Education Minister BC Nagesh who said, "We have not discussed anything with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in this regard."

"The required education and skill set are not being imparted to students in madrasas. The education imparted is not suitable for the competitive world. If they (madrasas) come forward, it can be considered," said Nagesh while speaking to reporters.

“The students studying in madrasas should get the education that is being provided to other children. The curriculum which is taught in the education department is not there in madrasas,” said Nagesh adding, “The minority department is running madrasas. The children studying there should become doctors, artists, and engineers like any other students.”

Talking on the issue of the rumours of the lesson on the erstwhile king of Mysuru, Tipu Sultan being dropped from the school syllabus, the Minister said, “There is no such plan.” However, he said there are certain things that are written on the basis of imagination. The facts which are baseless and are written without proof would be removed, he said.

The content which has documentary and historical proof will have to be prescribed for children, he said and assured that he will answer all the questions in this regard next week. The discussion on this matter is a figment of somebody’s imagination. The lesson on Tipu Sultan will not be dropped from the syllabus, he reiterated.

“Our intention is to educate children on real history. If any proof is available for the title of ‘Lion of Mysuru’ given to Tipu Sultan, it will be retained. The glorification part would be taken off,” asserted Nagesh.

Talking about the absence of 20,994 students from SSLC (class 10) examination, he said, there is no connection between hijab and the absence of students. More number of students got enrolled thinking that they will be passed without examination like last year, he said.