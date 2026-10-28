No PUC, no escape: Delhi tightens pollution checks, 4,572 challans issued, 145 buses impounded in 15 Days; Check PUC certificate online

Delhi’s pollution crackdown has led to 4,572 challans for vehicles without valid PUC certificates and the impounding of 145 buses between October 11 and 25. The transport department has deployed enforcement teams across the city to check polluting vehicles and tighten compliance with anti-pollution rules.

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No PUC, no escape: Delhi tightens pollution checks, 4,572 challans issued, 145 buses impounded in 15 Days; Check PUC certificate online (Image: ANI/File)

The Delhi government has stepped up its fight against vehicular pollution ahead of winter, issuing 4,572 challans to vehicles without valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates and impounding 145 buses between October 11 and 25. Government data released on Tuesday also showed that action was taken against 48 vehicles emitting visible smoke. Officials penalised 15 vehicles carrying building materials and impounded 558 overloaded vehicles during the same period.

Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the government was taking strict action against vehicles that fail to meet pollution-control standards. He added that enforcement teams were working around the clock at major entry points, toll plazas and identified pollution hotspots.

The government is also working to promote cleaner transport, including by expanding Delhi’s electric bus fleet.

Delhi deploys 39 teams at border points and toll plazas

Reportedly, 39 enforcement teams have been deployed at 13 major border points and toll plazas to check vehicles and identify pollution-related violations. Additional teams are working in areas where pollution problems have been reported.

Four teams have been assigned to identify old vehicles that have reached the end of their permitted service life, remove them from roads and send them to authorised scrapping centres.

Another 14 teams are working with district transport offices and district magistrates under the Delhi government’s Parivartan scheme.

The increased checks are aimed at ensuring that vehicles follow pollution-control rules and do not add unnecessarily to the city’s worsening air quality.

How to check your vehicle’s PUC certificate online

Vehicle owners can check their Pollution Under Control certificate through the government’s official Parivahan portal. The service allows motorists to view certificate details and check whether their PUC is still valid.

Here is how to check it online:

Visit the official Parivahan PUC portal.

Select the option to view PUC certificate details.

Enter your vehicle registration number.

Enter the last five characters of your chassis number.

Complete the captcha verification.

Click on the option to view PUC details.

If the information is available, the portal will display the certificate details, including its validity period and recorded emission readings.

If your certificate does not appear, check whether the vehicle and chassis details have been entered correctly. If you have recently completed a pollution test, contact the authorised testing centre if the updated information is missing.

Motorists should make sure their certificate remains valid rather than waiting until they are stopped during a roadside check.

How to find an authorised PUC centre in Delhi

The centres are commonly located at petrol pumps and vehicle workshops. However, not every centre may be authorised to test every type of vehicle.

Open the official Parivahan PUC website.

Select the PUC Centre List option.

Choose Delhi from the state menu.

Select the relevant transport office or jurisdiction, if required.

Check the centre’s address and the types of vehicles it is authorised to test.

You can also search Google Maps for a pollution-testing centre nearby. Before visiting, confirm that the centre is authorised and can test your vehicle.

A valid certificate is issued after the vehicle’s emissions are tested against the prescribed limits.

Fine for driving without a valid PUC certificate?

Driving without a valid PUC certificate can attract a fine of up to Rs 10,000 under Section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The law also provides for imprisonment of up to three months and disqualification from holding a driving licence for three months for a first offence, as applicable.

Delhi Traffic Police lists a Rs 10,000 penalty for driving without a PUC certificate. The exact legal action depends on the applicable provisions and circumstances of the violation.

Importantly, having a valid certificate does not automatically protect a vehicle if it is found emitting excessive smoke. Authorities can take action when a vehicle fails to meet prescribed emission standards.

Why is Delhi increasing pollution checks before winter?

Air pollution generally becomes a bigger concern in Delhi during the colder months. Vehicle emissions are one of several sources that contribute to the city’s pollution levels, alongside road and construction dust, industrial emissions and other regional factors.

The government’s latest enforcement drive is intended to ensure that vehicles meet the required emission standards and that overloaded or visibly polluting vehicles are dealt with.

For motorists, the message is simple: check the expiry date of your PUC certificate, get your vehicle tested when necessary and make sure it meets the prescribed pollution standards.