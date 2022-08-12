Punjab Bandh Update: The call for Punjab Bandh given by Valmik Samaj and Bhagwan Valmik Tirth Management Committee on Friday i.e. 12th August has been called off. The Bandh was scheduled to take place on August 12 from 9 am to 5 pm. It was reportedly been called by Valmiki Tiger Force All India and Guru Ravidas Tiger Force Punjab following a meeting with Punjab Minister for NRI Affairs Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal in Chandigarh regarding their concerns.Also Read - Video: Brave Security Guard Fights Off Robbers in Punjab's Moga | WATCH

On Wednesday, the minister promised Valmiki Samaj representatives a meeting with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and requested that the Punjab bandh be called off.

Dhaliwal had previously received a memorandum of demands from the representatives. The minister promised to forward the memorandum to the CM.

The minister assured the representatives of the group that their problems would be resolved amicably and that protests would be detrimental to the state’s welfare, reported The Times of India.

Punjab’s government is determined to work for the betterment of the state and its people, he said.

He called on the Valmiki community to reconsider its call for a bandh on August 12 in light of the Rakhi festival and the 75th anniversary of Independence on August 15.