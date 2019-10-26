New Delhi: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Saturday stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party will neither include nor take the support of Haryana Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda to form the next government. “No question of including Gopal Kanda in the government, neither are we taking his support,” Haryana’s Anil Vij told news agency ANI on Saturday.

This statement comes a day after Gopal Kanda promised to extend ‘unconditional support’ to the BJP which fell short of six MLAs necessary to form the government after the Haryana Assembly Elections 2019. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 40 seats in a hung assembly, followed by the Congress which secured 31 seats. Besides, Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party has 10 MLAs and Indian National Lok Dal has one.

The BJP was left with the option of accepting the support of lone MLA Kanda from HLP, and seven other independents in order to achieve a majority in the 90-member House. However, BJP’s national vice-president Uma Bharti on Friday urged the party leadership to stick to moral values and avoid taking support from rape accused leader Gopal Kanda in Haryana.

“I have received information that we may get the support of an independent MLA named Gopal Kanda. I have something to say on this. On the basis of evidence, the court will decide whether Gopal Kanda is innocent or criminal, but winning elections does not acquit him of his crimes. There are many factors behind winning an election”, Bharti had tweeted.

Earlier on Friday, as #SayNoToKanda was the trending hashtag on Twitter, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed disapproval and tweeted: “First Kuldip Sengar, then Chinmayanand, now Gopal Kanda….every self-respecting Indian woman should boycott the BJP and its leaders if they EVER dare to speak of respecting women again.”

Gopal Kanda is an accused in Geetika Sharma’s suicide. Six months after Geetika Sharma’s death, her mother, who also committed suicide, blamed Kanda and his aide for abetting her daughter to commit suicide. Yet another case was registered against Kanda after which he was imprisoned for a year and a half. Gopal Kanda was granted bail on March 2014 after the Delhi High Court dismissed the rape charge.