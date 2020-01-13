Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday declared that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) would not be implemented in the state and asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had made his stand clear on the issue. “No question of NRC in Bihar, it was in discussions only in context of Assam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also clarified on it”, news agency ANI quoted the Bihar CM as saying.

Speaking during the special one-day session of the Bihar assembly, Nitish also stated that all parties should held discussion on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and if they agree, the Parliament too should hold consultations on the contentious law.

However, the Chief Minister did not comment on the population register project (NPR), which the BJP leader and Deputy CM Sushil Modi had announced, will begin on May 15.

Notably, Nitish made the remarks, a day after his close aide and JD(U) vice-president Prashant Kishor ‘reassured’ people of Bihar that the CAA-NRC won’t come into effect in the state.

Taking to Twitter, political strategist Prashant Kishor, who was the man behind Narendra Modi’s successful election campaign in 2014, declared that the new law will not be implemented in Bihar.

On Friday, the Narendra Modi -led government issued a gazette notification declaring that the CAA has come into force with immediate effect granting citizenship to six non-Muslim minority communities — Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian — who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014.

Facing flak and protest against CAA across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on many occasions have clarified that the law is “nothing to do with the citizens of India” and that a “misinformation” is being spread by the Opposition parties against the law.