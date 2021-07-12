Ranchi: The annual Rath Yatra will not be held in Jharkhand this year due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, said Chief Minister Hemant Soren, requesting people in the state to worship Lord Jagannath at their homes.Also Read - Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2021 LIVE Updates: Celebrations Begin Sans Devotees, Tight Security Arrangement in Place

Soren said that Rath Yatra could not be allowed for the second consecutive year as the COVID-19 threat is still looming large in the state. Also Read - Jagannath Puri Yatra 2021 Begins Sans Devotees Amid Pandemic - All About The Big Religious Festival

“It pains me to not allow Rath Yatra but many stern steps have to be taken to secure our tomorrow. Celebration of many festivals had to be subdued due to COVID-19. Seek blessings of Lord Jagannath from the safety of your homes,” the Jharkhand CM said in a statement issued late on Sunday night. Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks to Remain Closed For 6 Days Next Week | Complete List Here

Jharkhand’s COVID tally stands at 3,46,279, of which 423 are active cases, while 3,40,737 people have recovered from the disease and 5,119 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

(With PTI inputs)