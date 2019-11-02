New Delhi: Diwali goodies like chocolates, dry fruits was found inside the ‘suspicious’ bag, which was recovered a day ago at terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport. CISF jawan VK Singh spotted the unattended bag yesterday, which tested positive for RDX in initial examinations conducted on it by an Explosive Vapour Detector (EVD). Sniffer dogs had also indicated that the bag could be containing highly explosive substance. Following which due measures were taken to ascertain the nature of the danger contained in the bag.

But things cleared when the owner of the bag reported back to the airport police after over 16 hours and stated that he forgot his bag full of goodies in a hurry at the T3 terminal. The owner of the bag was identified as Shahid Hussain. Officials at the airport also confirmed that the bag does not has RDX in it.

Yesterday at 12:56 AM, a black-coloured trolley suitcase was discovered near pillar no 4 at the arrival area of the terminal 3 of the airport, triggering panic in the area. Security was tightened at the airport and passenger movement stopped as the bag was taken to a cooling pit at an isolated area with the help of a Threat Containment Vehicle (TCV).

The entire area was searched thoroughly by the CISF and normal services be resumed after three hours. The IGI Airport is the busiest in the country as well as 12th busiest airport in the world. It is also the sixth busiest airport in Asia. Its terminal three handles both domestic and international flights.