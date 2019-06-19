New Delhi: Taking serious note of the portrayal of children, especially in reality shows, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry has asked all private satellite TV channels to avoid showing kids in an indecent, suggestive and inappropriate manner.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Ministry said that many dance-based reality TV shows portray children performing dance moves originally done by adults in movies. “These moves are often suggestive and age-inappropriate. Such acts may also have a distressing impact on children, impacting them at a young and impressionable age,” it said.

All private satellite TV channels are expected to abide by the provisions contained in Programme and Advertising Codes prescribed under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 and rules framed, the I&B Ministry advisory said.

No programme should be carried on TV which denigrates children, and programmes meant for children should not contain any bad language or explicit scenes of violence, it said.

The Ministry said it had come to its notice that “private satellite TV channels telecast dance-based reality shows from time to time, in which, children between the age group of 5 – 10 years or of lesser years are shown dancing to popular Bollywood tunes or other local songs” and the “child participants enact and imitate grown-up actors which includes some inappropriate dance movements executed by kids”.

The ministry said that the “gestures, dialogues and dance moves performed by the kids appear to be suggestive and obscene for their age”. So, it said, the channels were advised to exercise maximum restraint, sensitivity and caution while showing such reality shows and programmes.