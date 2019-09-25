New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said China must have misinterpreted India’s move to bifurcate the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and make Ladakh a union territory. India’s boundary has not changed. The Line of Actual Control remains unchanged, the minister said in New York.

“I think the Chinese misread what was happening there. I went a few days after the legislation to China & explained to them that as far as they were concerned, nothing had changed. India’s boundary had not changed, the Line of Actual Control had not changed,” he said.

India’s move to partially abrogate Article 370 and bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir drew strong reactions from both Pakistan and China. While China expressed concerns over India’s Article 370 move, it opposed to the formation of Ladakh as Union Territory, highlighting China’s claims over the area.

China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying had issued a statement saying China always opposes India’s inclusion of Chinese territory in the western section of the China-India boundary under its administrative jurisdiction.

Reacting to Pakistan’s staunch opposition to the Article 370 move, the minister said, “I think for Pak, a country which created an industry of terrorism to deal with Kashmir issue, is a reaction of anger, frustration in many ways as you’ve built an industry over a long period of time.”

“What was actually meant to help Kashmir ended up in a way where the bridge became a barrier. It had political and eventually national security consequences. Lack of development and opportunity created a sense of alienation — alienation to separatism, separatism used for terrorism.”