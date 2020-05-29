New Delhi: Soon after US President Donald Trump claimed that he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the latter was not in a ‘good mood’ over the ‘big conflict’ with China, the Indian government sources clarified that no conversation has taken place between the two leaders recently. Sources in New Delhi said that the last conversation between Modi-Trump took place on April 4 on the issue of Hydroxychloroquine. Also Read - COVID-19: Over 7,400 Cases Reported in Last 24 Hours, Biggest Single-Day Spike so Far; Total Tally Crosses 1.65 Lakh | Key Points

"There has been no recent contact b/w PM Modi and US President Trump. Last conversation between them was on 4 April,2020 on subject of Hydroxychloroquine. Yesterday MEA had also made it clear that we're directly in touch with China through established mechanisms&diplomatic contacts", news agency ANI quoted government sources as saying.

Earlier on Thursday, a day after offering to mediate between New Delhi and Beijing on the border issue, the US president at Oval Office said,"We have a big conflict going on between India and China, two countries with 1.4 billion people and very powerful militaries. India is not happy and probably China is not happy. I did speak to Prime Minister Modi. He is not in a good mood about what's going on with China."

Notably, the tensions escalated between India and China following a number of confrontations between soldiers of both armies. Troops of India and China were engaged in two face-offs in Eastern Ladakh and North Sikkim along the disputed Line of Actual Control (LAC), where troops from both sides suffered injuries early this month.