New Delhi: At a time when the coronavirus cases in Maharashtra crossed 56000-mark, state governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday announced a series of austerity steps to reduce expenses of the Raj Bhavan. The steps are being taken with the objective to make more resources available for COVID-19 relief measures. Also Read - COVID-19: Maharashtra Records 105 Deaths, 2190 Cases in Last 24 Hours, Total Tally at 56948

As per updates from the Raj Bhavan, some of the measures include deferring car purchase for the Governor’s House and not offering bouquets while welcoming VIP visitors at the official residence of the governor during the current fiscal. Also Read - Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Lauds Sonu Sood For Safe Transportation of Migrant Workers

Issuing a statement, the Raj Bhavan said these measures are estimated to save 10 per cent to 15 per cent of the budget during the current fiscal.

During this time, no new capital work will be undertaken, nor any major construction or repairing work at the Raj Bhavan be carried away during the ongoing fiscal.

“Only ongoing works in progress will be continued and completed, the statement from Raj Bhavan said.

The governor has also instructed to cancel the Independence Day reception on August 15, 2020 at Raj Bhavan in Pune.

Moreover, no new regular recruitment at Raj Bhavan will be done until further orders. The proposal for the purchase of new car for Raj Bhavan has also been deferred till further order.

Governor Koshyari has also asked to hold meetings and interactions with vice chancellors and various officers via video conference to avoid any expenses on travel. Moreover, guest house rooms in Raj Bhavan will not be decorated with vases and flower-pots during this time.

In addition to this, governor Koshyari has already contributed his one-month salary and further pledged 30 per cent of his salary for one year to the PM CARES Fund for COVID19.

According to the governor’s estimation, these austerity measures will be a small but significant contribution to save resources that can be used to reduce the sufferings of people in the backdrop of the situation arisen because of the coronavirus disease.

The development comes at a time when the state reported on Wednesday the highest number of COVID-19 deaths so far at 105, including 32 in Mumbai, taking the count of overall fatalities to 1,897. The number of cases spiked by 2,190 to 56,948 in the state, health department said.