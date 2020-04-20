New Delhi: Even as lockdown restrictions are eased from today in some parts of the country, there will be no relaxations in Karnataka, at least for today, after the state government last night extended the stringent lockdown measures in the state till midnight on April 21. Also Read - COVID-19: Centre Issues Guidelines For Officials; Telangana, Punjab And Delhi Not to Ease Lockdown Restrictions

Karnataka, notably, is the fourth state, after Telangana, Delhi and Punjab, where relaxations won’t come into effect. While Telangana on Sunday became the first state to extend the lockdown-till May 7-Delhi and Punjab both announced that restrictions will continue in both places till May 3, the scheduled last day of the second phase of the national lockdown. Also Read - Telangana 1st State to Extend COVID-19 Lockdown Till May 7; No Swiggy, Zomato in State Till Further Notice

A decision on extending the lockdown till May 7 in Karnataka, meanwhile, will be taken at a cabinet meeting today.

A total of eight districts in the state-Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru, Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Bagalkote and Dharwad–have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots.

The Karnataka government’s decision on Sunday night is a reversal of its earlier decision, in which it said that restrictions would be eased in the state from April 20, in line with the Centre’s guidelines.

The state has thus far recorded 396 COVID-19 positive cases, including 269 active cases, 111 patients who were cured and 16 fatalities, two of which took place on Sunday.