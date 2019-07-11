New Delhi: The National Capital Region (NCR) is in for another set of dry and humid spell with the IMD forecasting that rains and relief both will elude the region for four more days.

Light showers are only expected to hit the city next week on Monday, Tuesday with dusty and humid conditions preceding it this week.

Delhi received 0.4mm of rainfall on Tuesday with light rains lashing some parts on July 5.

According to a Times of India (TOI) report, Kuldeep Srivastava, a scientist at IMD said, “Very light rain will return from July 15.”

Delhi’s maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 37.2 degrees Celcius- a degree above normal- while the minimum was at 28.2 degrees Celcius.

The air quality was moderate with the AQI pegged at 148.

The temperature for the remaining week will hover around 36-38 degrees Celcius with occasional strong winds, however, some cloud cover can be expected.