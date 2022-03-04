New Delhi: The Indian government on Friday once again denied reports of Indian students being held ‘hostage’ in Ukraine and said students are facing difficulty due to security reasons, but there is “no hostage situation” in the war-torn country. “We are reiterating that we are not aware of any Indian being held as hostages. They are facing difficulty due to security reasons, particularly in Kharkiv, Ukraine, but no hostage situation,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.Also Read - India Issues Helpline Number For Stranded Students Waiting To Be Evacuated From Romania

Addressing media, Bagchi said the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine looks difficult without a ceasefire and urged both Moscow and Kyiv to at least have a local truce agreement to complete the evacuation process.

He also informed that India has requested the Ukrainian authorities for special trains to assist in the evacuation of stranded Indian nationals, "but haven't heard anything yet". "Meanwhile, we are arranging buses," he said.

The MEA spokesperson said India will continue Operation Ganga till the last person gets evacuated. “Roughly 2000-3000 (more Indians) likely to be there, the number can vary,” he added.

On Thursday, the Russian government claimed that Ukrainian forces are keeping a large group of Indian students as “hostages” in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, which is virtually under Russian control. Following this, the MEA said India was in constant touch with Ukrainian authorities and have “not received reports of any hostage situation regarding any student.”

Our response to media queries regarding reports of Indian students being held hostage in Ukraine ⬇️https://t.co/RaOFcV849D pic.twitter.com/fOlz5XsQsc — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 3, 2022

“We have requested the support of the Ukrainian authorities in arranging special trains for taking out students from Kharkiv and neighbouring areas to the western part of the country,” Bagchi had added.