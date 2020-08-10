New Delhi: Rebel Congress leader Bhanwar Lal Sharma, who was suspended by the party from its primary membership for allegedly colluding with the BJP in an attempt to topple the state’s Ashok Gehlot government, on Monday met Chief Minister Gehlot. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Sonia Gandhi Spoke to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Say Reports

Addressing media after the meeting, he remarked that he doesn't have any resentment anymore. He also denied knowing Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, his alleged discussions with whom were caught on an audio tape, resulting in his suspension.

"I met him (Gehlot). Party is like a family and Ashok Gehlot is its head. If someone gets upset in a family then they don't take food. So I expressed my unhappiness for a month. Now I don't have any resentment anymore. Party will fulfill all the promises made to people", Sharma said.

He further said that there was no camp and nobody was held captive, adding that ‘Bhanwar Lal can never be a captive. I went there willingly, I have come here willingly’.

On the alleged audio, he said that he didn’t know anything about any audio, calling its existence a ‘lie’. On Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, he said, “I know a Gajendra Singh. I don’t know any Shekhawat. I don’t know Sanjay Jain”.

Notably, Shekhawat has been accused by the Congress of being the ‘mastermind’ behind the alleged attempts to topple the Rajasthan government. Sanjay Jain, meanwhile, is the ‘middleman’, who has been arrested in connection with the case.

Sharma’s meeting with CM Gehlot comes on a day rebel leader and former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the first time since launching his ‘rebellion’ against Gehlot last month.

The meeting also come four days before the Rajasthan Assembly session commences on August 14.