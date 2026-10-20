‘No respect for law’: What Delhi court said while extending CJP leaders’ custody; Party calls hearing a ‘farce’

A Delhi court extended the judicial custody of CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das by two days over a protest against the SIR of electoral rolls at Jantar Mantar. The court cited concerns over public order, while the party called the proceedings an attempt to silence democratic voices.

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'No respect for law': What Delhi court said while extending CJP leaders' custody; Party calls hearing a 'farce' (PTI)

A Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das by two days over a protest at Jantar Mantar against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Special Executive Magistrate, Ritu Raj, said the two leaders had shown “no respect for law” and raised concerns that they could repeat the alleged offence if released. Both leaders are currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

The court also rejected the sureties submitted by their lawyers, citing an apparent mismatch between the photographs on the surety bond documents and the Aadhaar card. According to the police investigation cited in the court order, Ranka and Das had encouraged people to gather at Jantar Mantar, which is no longer an officially designated protest site.

“The IO further states that both the respondents are members of CJP and they mobilized and enticed the general public to assemble and stage protest at Jantar Mantar, which has been de-notified as a designated protest site,” the court order said, referring to the findings by Investigating Officer (IO).

The court also noted that the two leaders had allegedly violated an undertaking given on October 11. According to the police, they had used social media to repeatedly call for protests at places such as Jantar Mantar and Connaught Place, which are not designated protest sites.

The order said the police had earlier granted permission for a protest after the leaders assured authorities that they would follow all the conditions. However, the police alleged that the two failed to honour their commitment.

Explaining its decision to extend their custody, the court said, “At this stage, the grounds of apprehension as presented before me apparently suggests that the conduct of the respondents is not above board; rather it shows no respect for law and their habitualness in calling protest at de-notified areas.”

The magistrate also said the leaders’ promise not to repeat the alleged offence did not inspire confidence, considering the police findings in the Jantar Mantar case.

“The application filed by IO is supported by substantial material on record, raising serious concerns regarding the likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility, which cannot be brushed aside without proper consideration,” the order said.

The court cited concerns over a possible disturbance of public order and the leaders’ previous conduct while deciding to extend their custody.

CJP calls court proceedings a ‘farce’

The CJP criticised the court proceedings and described the continued detention of its leaders as ‘a complete mockery of legal process and state-sponsored overreach.’ The party also called the bail hearing a ‘farce’ designed to ‘crush democratic voices’.

“Our advocates spoke strictly on points of law , yet the authorities failed to present a single piece of evidence showing any threat to public peace,” Ratna Singh, CJP’s legal head, said.

Singh also denied that the youth-led movement had called for protests demanding the release of Ranka and Das after their judicial custody began.

In its statement, the party alleged that its legal team had submitted fresh sureties along with the required documents and identity proofs. However, it claimed that the authorities then filed a new application seeking an extension of custody, citing a possible threat to public order.

The CJP said there was no factual basis or supporting statement on record for the police’s claims.

Why were the CJP leaders arrested?

Ranka and Das were detained on October 13 after allegedly entering Jantar Mantar during protests against the SIR of electoral rolls. They were sent to five days of judicial custody on October 14.

The protest was part of a wider campaign against the voter list revision, with the CJP raising concerns over the deletion of voters’ names and demanding accountability from the Election Commission.

Jantar Mantar, a prominent site for political demonstrations in New Delhi, had recently been removed from the list of designated protest locations. The police alleged that the two leaders breached security restrictions and violated their earlier undertaking to maintain peace.

The Election Commission has defended the voter list revision, saying the process is intended to update electoral rolls and remove ineligible entries. The controversy has also drawn criticism from opposition leaders, who have raised concerns about the impact of voter deletions.