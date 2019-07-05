Muzaffarpur: Death toll in the city due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) has risen to 140 with 119 deaths at Sri Krishna Medical College Hospital (SKMCH) and 21 at Kejriwal Hospital.

Muzaffarpur: Death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) rises to 140 (119 at Sri Krishna medical college Hospital & 21 at Kejriwal Hospital) #Bihar pic.twitter.com/AdLVEGcrKt — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2019

The Bihar government had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court on a PIL relating to children’s death from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar.

The affidavit submitted by the Nitish Kumar-led government in apex court disclosed the poor condition of healthcare facilities in the state, wherein 157 children lost their lives due to AES.

The state told the Supreme Court that there are only 5,205 doctors in government-run health centres against the sanctioned strength of 12,206. In the affidavit, the Bihar government also said that only 5,634 nurses were there in government-run hospitals and health centres against the sanctioned strength of 19,155.

Nitish Kumar on Monday had termed the encephalitis outbreak as an extremely serious issue in the Bihar legislative assembly and said that he had called several meetings to discuss the matter at length.

Recalling his meeting held at AIIMS, Patna, in 2015, the Chief Minister said all experts had given different views regarding the main reason for the outbreak of the disease.

“I held a meeting at AIIMS Patna in 2015 and various experts had different views as to what is the reason for it. A report was even sent to the US to get an expert opinion on it and all had different views,” Nitish Kumar said.