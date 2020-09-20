New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Sunday informed the Lok Sabha that there is no restriction on accessing any website, including social media sites, in Jammu and Kashmir. He added that the mobile data services are presently restricted to 2G speed in all but two districts of the Union territory. Also Read - Rs 2000 Notes News: Has Centre Decided to Discontinue Printing of Rs 2000 Notes? This is What Modi Govt Said | Read Here

"There is no restriction on accessing any sites, including the social media sites," he said in a written reply.

Reddy said the internet services are already available in Kashmir on fixed line (without any speed-related restrictions) as well as mobile data services (at 2G speed) since January 24, 2020.

Reddy also informed the Lower House that 2G mobile internet speed is not an impediment in COVID control measures, including dissemination of information to the general public as well as health workers.

Also, he said, e-learning apps and education/e-learning websites of the Government of India, Government of J&K are accessible over 2G internet for downloading e-books and other study material.

"Further, the restriction on high speed mobile internet services has not been an impediment in the administration of justice and the courts have taken special measures to conduct their proceedings during the pandemic by providing video links/URLs to lawyers and the litigants," the minister said.

He said restrictions on accessing social media sites were also lifted on March 4, 2020. Further, high speed mobile data services too have been commenced in the districts of Ganderbal (Kashmir Division) and Udhampur (Jammu Division) with effect from August 16, 2020.

The minister said fixed line internet connectivity is available without any speed-related restrictions, with Mac-binding.

(With agency inputs)