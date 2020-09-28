New Delhi: In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced that this year Durga Puja will be celebrated in a low-key manner across the state. The UP CM has said that due to the Covid-19 crisis, there will be restrictions on the celebrations this year. Also Read - Lucknow Anti-COVID Guidelines For Malls, Complexes: Entry of Only 'Serious Buyers' Allowed, Safety Gear Mandatory | Read Here

No celebrations will be allowed road side across the state. Besides, people have been asked to maintain social distancing and establish idol of goddess Durga in their homes. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Gangraped on Moving Bus in Meerut; Third Such Incident in a Month

For Ramlila, there will be strict guidelines, which are expected to be issued in upcoming days. “The tradition of the staging of Ramlila won’t be broken but not more than 100 people will be allowed to watch the mythological play. Also Read - India's Covid Vaccine Latest News: Phase-3 Trial of Covaxin to Begin in UP's Lucknow, Gorakhpur From October

In Lucknow, the puja samitis are awaiting guidelines from the government. However, most of them have decided to hold just a symbolic celebration in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will only have a small idol made. Large public gatherings will be restricted. For everyday puja, not more than 10 people will be allowed at a time. Apart from that there will be no public distribution of the bhog”, Arun Kumar Bannerjee, president of Bengali Club and Young Men’s Association told Times of India.