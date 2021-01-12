New Delhi: Coronavirus pandemic has changed everything even the way devotees offer prayers at temples. Apart from maintaining social distancing and wearing face mask, people will now offer prayers in a different style at this temple in Gujarat because of the coronavirus situation. Also Read - List of States That Announced Reopening of Schools, Colleges This Month

Issuing a notification, Somnath temple management in Guharat said the `sashtang pranam' or prostration before the deity will not be allowed in Gujarat temples. Instead, devotees can only bring their palms together to offer a`namaste'.

Authorities further stated that carrying 'prasad' (offerings) inside the sanctum sanctorum is also not allowed in line with the standard operating protocol of the state government.

“Sashtang pranam is not allowed as per the government guidelines. No devotee is allowed to touch anything as per the SOP,” said Vijaysinh Chavda, manager of the famous Somnath temple.

He also said that people are allowed inside the sanctum sanctorum only for `darshan’ to ensure minimum contact in view of the pandemic.

Temples and other places of worship reopened in the state in June, 75 days after the lockdown came into effect.

“No devotees are allowed entry in the temple for aarti which is performed thrice a day, and no more than five devotees are allowed to sit for prayers at once. No more than three persons are allowed during yagna,” Chavda further said.

Ambaji Mata Temple in Banaskantha district, another major shrine in Gujarat, too has banned sashtang pranam as per government guidelines, said its spokesperson Ashish Raval.

However, social distancing and wearing a mask are compulsory and devotees are allowed inside only after thermal screening.

(With inputs from PTI)