New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday clarified, in view of ‘anxiety and concerns’ in some parts of the country, that any settlement with the Naga insurgent groups will only be taken after consulting all the stakeholders, taking into consideration their concerns.

MHA: It's clarified that before any settlement is arrived at with Naga groups, all stakeholders including states of Assam, Manipur & Arunachal Pradesh will be consulted & their concerns will be taken into consideration. No credence needs to be given to such incorrect info. (2/2) — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2019

The clarification came after there were reports in a section of media that a settlement has been reached between the Centre and the rebel Nationalist Social Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) over a separate flag and Constitution for the state.

In a statement, the MHA said, “It has come to the notice of the government that lots of rumours and misinformation is being spread in media, including social media, that the final Naga settlement has been arrived at and will be announced soon. It’s creating anxiety and concern in some parts of the country.”

“It’s clarified that before any settlement is arrived at with Naga groups, all stakeholders including states of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh will be consulted and their concerns will be taken into consideration. No credence needs to be given to such incorrect information,” the statement added.

Earlier, reports in a section of media claimed that the settlement, being negotiated between the two parties by interlocutor and Nagaland Governor RN Ravi, has been arrived at, even as the October 31 deadline to negotiate a settlement was about to lapse.

Naga nationalists have been at war with the Indian state for over six decades for a sovereign homeland of Nagalim. In 1997, the NSCN-IM signed a peace treaty and began talks with the government. But little progress was made over it until 2015 when a deal, described as a ‘framework agreement’ was signed between the two sides.

However, very little details are known about the content of the accord.