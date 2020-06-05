New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain on Friday dismissed reports on shortage of beds in the national capital. “There are some misleading reports that there is a shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi because a few private hospitals are refusing admissions. The truth is, there is absolutely no shortage of beds in Delhi at the moment,” he said. Also Read - 'This is What a Failed Lockdown Looks Like', Rahul Gandhi Ups Ante Against Govt Over COVID-19 Crisis

He said that some hospitals are not updating data on Delhi Corona app on time or misrepresenting actual data when patients call. Also Read - Why Containment zones in Delhi Are on Rise?

“Patients were not getting data on hospitals, which Delhi corona app is trying to fix. We’re making hospital bed data real-time soon,” the health minister added. Also Read - Pakistan Cricketer Taufeeq Umar Recovers From COVID-19, Urges People to Take Virus Seriously

Meanwhile, Delhi today recorded 1, 330 fresh coronavirus cases taking the total tally to over 26,000. The death toll has mounted to 708.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Saturday hold a discussion with experts on suggestions received from poeple on whether the city’s borders should be reopened and health services of hospitals be restricted to the treatment of only Delhiites.

Sources in the government said the borders can be reopened, but the services of the Delhi government-run health facilities may be reserved only for the people of Delhi in the wake of the COVID-19 infection spread in the city. However, health services in the Centre-run hospitals may be available for people belonging to other states.