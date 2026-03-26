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No shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG; Country has 60-day reserves, says Govt; Details inside

No shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG; Country has 60-day reserves, says Govt; Details inside

The government has stated that approximately one month's worth of LPG supply is fully assured, and additional procurement efforts are ongoing.

(Representational image)

New Delhi: The Central Government clearly stated on Thursday, 26 March 2026, that the supply of petroleum and LPG in the country remains completely secure and under control. The government has appealed to citizens to ignore misleading information and propaganda being circulated on social media.

Stock For 60 Days Available

According to the Ministry of Petroleum, India possesses a total storage capacity of 74 days, of which a stock equivalent to approximately 60 days is currently available. This includes crude oil, petroleum products, and underground strategic reserves (caverns). The Ministry noted that even on the 27th day of the war, there is absolutely no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG anywhere in the country.

The government affirmed that a continuous supply sufficient for approximately two months is available for every Indian citizen, regardless of global circumstances. Furthermore, the procurement of crude oil for the upcoming two months has already been secured. The Ministry clarified that while some countries are facing situations such as massive fuel price hikes, rationing, “odd-even” schemes, and petrol pump closures, India requires no such emergency measures.

Relief for Petrol Pump Owners

The government acknowledged that incidents of panic-buying of fuel were reported in certain areas; however, it attributed these occurrences to misleading videos being circulated on social media. Despite this, fuel was made available to all consumers, and oil companies ramped up supplies by operating their depots overnight. Providing relief to petrol pump owners, the government has extended their credit limit from one day to three days to ensure that no petrol pump faces a fuel shortage due to a lack of working capital.

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The Ministry further reported that, notwithstanding the prevailing situation in the Strait of Hormuz, India is currently receiving a higher volume of crude oil from its network of over 41 global suppliers than it did previously. All refineries across the country are operating at over 100% capacity, and crude oil supplies for the next 60 days have already been secured.

LPG Supply Also Fully Secure

Regarding LPG, the government has denied the possibility of any shortages. According to the Ministry, domestic production has been increased by 40%, pushing daily output to 50,000 metric tonnes (TMT), which accounts for over 60% of the total requirement. Consequently, the daily import requirement has dropped to 30 TMT. Furthermore, consignments totalling 800 TMT of LPG are already en route from various countries—including the US, Russia, and Australia—and are scheduled to arrive at the country’s 22 import terminals.

The government has stated that approximately one month’s worth of LPG supply is fully assured, and additional procurement efforts are ongoing. Oil marketing companies are currently supplying over 5 million cylinders daily. To curb black marketing and hoarding, the allocation of commercial LPG cylinders has been increased by 50%.

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