New Delhi: A section of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar on Tuesday witnessed sharp differences with the party’s ruling ally JDU after several BJP leaders averted from attending a Dussehra event where CM Nitish Kumar was the chief guest.

As Dussehra celebrations take over states across India, several seats at the Dussehra function at Gandhi maidan in Patna, including Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Governor Phagu Chauhan, BJP legislators, as well as Patna Mayor Sita Sahu, were left vacant. As per several reports, the incident has been looked at as a political move.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Choudhari and state Congress President Madan Mohan Jha were present for the Ravan Vadh of Ram Leela in Patna.

Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Ajay Alok sparked a fresh rift in a tweet as he questioned, “What happened @BJP4Bihar? Nobody came to Gandhi Maidan for ‘Ravan Vadh’? Do you not have to kill Ravana?”

The tension between the parties has become prominent after the two parties have been at loggerheads over the recent waterlogging situation in Bihar as a result of the incessant rains. Several reports claim that the faction of BJP has also been attempting to dislodge the Chief Minister as the face of NDA in Bihar.

A few days ago, Union Minister and JDU leader Giriraj Singh had fired at the state CM blaming him and holding him accountable for the “mismanagement” that caused the flooding in Patna.

Nitish Kumar has remained the undisputed Chief Minister of Bihar under the JDU-NDA alliance for 14 years. However, tensions have been brewing since Lok Sabha elections this year as some leaders of the BJP are seeking a member of their own party to lead the state government.