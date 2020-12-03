New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Thursday said that it received no signal from the MiG-29K fighter jet that crashed in the Arabian Sea with missing pilot Commander Nishant Singh. Despite the intensive search for the Commander one week on, there is still no trace of him. Some debris of the aircraft including landing gear, turbocharger, fuel tank engine and wing engine cowling were recovered earlier this week, the Navy had released a statement. Also Read - Navy Determined To Stand Steadfast In These Testing Times, Says Navy Chief

According to an NDTV report, the Indian Navy has refused to confirm if the Russian-made SOS locator beacon failed and said the matter is under investigation. However, they confirmed that the unit does not work if it has sunk, only on the surface of the ocean.

The report also stated that the Navy confirmed that Commander Singh had ejected from the aircraft as his ejection seat was missing from the wreckage. "This is a complex case of low-level ejection over the sea," senior Navy sources told NDTV.

The incident happened last Thursday when the instructor pilot operating the twin-seater from the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya crashed into the Arabian Sea at around 5 PM. His co-pilot was found and rescued, but Nishant continues to be missing.

INS Vikramaditya was believed to be returning from the high-level Naval exercises of the Malabar series with warships from the US, Australia and Japan when the accident happened.