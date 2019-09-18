New Delhi: Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday broke his silence on the ongoing row over the Centre’s alleged intention to impose Hindi, saying that none of the southern states will accept Hindi imposition.

Speaking to the media at the Chennai Airport, the actor-turned-politician said, ” Hindi shouldn’t be imposed. Not just Tamil Nadu but none of the southern states will accept the imposition of Hindi.” He continued, “Not only Hindi, but no language should also be imposed. If there’s a common language it’s good for the country’s unity and progress but forcing a language isn’t acceptable.”

He also said that even states in North India will not agree if a language was being imposed on them.

The actor, known as ‘Thalaiva’ among his fans. joins fellow actor-turned-politician, Kamal Haasan, in objecting to and warning against any attempt to impose Hindi in Tamil Nadu. On Monday, in a video uploaded on his Twitter account, the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder and chief, taking a jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, had warned of a movement ‘bigger than Jallikattu’, if Hindi was imposed.

The controversy began on Saturday when speaking at a function on Hindi Diwas, the Home Minister said that it was important for the country to have a common ‘national language’.

The remark was condemned by leaders from the south including DMK chief MK Stalin, Vaiko, Kerala Chief Minister P Vijayan and opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Asaduddin Owaisi etc.

The DMK, in fact, will hold a state-wide protest in Tamil Nadu on Friday.